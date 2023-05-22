Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DENN. CL King upped their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,859. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

