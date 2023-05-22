Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,654

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.40 ($19.84).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 871.50 ($10.84). The company had a trading volume of 443,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,434. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.59. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 851 ($10.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65).

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

Future Company Profile

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

