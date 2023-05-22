Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $27.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

WLKP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

Insider Activity

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 146,705 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners



Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

