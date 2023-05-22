DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $32.66

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $33.64. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 62,464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DICE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares worth $5,611,071. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

