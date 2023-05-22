Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $278.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $278.00, but opened at $285.08. Dillard’s shares last traded at $296.91, with a volume of 28,245 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.03 and a 200-day moving average of $336.73.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

