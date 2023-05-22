Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

