Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Increased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,475. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

