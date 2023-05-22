Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $38.26

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $39.97. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 434,635 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $579.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

