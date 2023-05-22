Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,731 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 244% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,160 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

DPST stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 16,709,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,606. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 5th.

(Get Rating)

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.