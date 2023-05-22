Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,731 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 244% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,160 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
DPST stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 16,709,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,606. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
