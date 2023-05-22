DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 3.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.63 and last traded at $64.51. 5,120,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,455,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $865,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,934 shares of company stock worth $61,437,445. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after acquiring an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

