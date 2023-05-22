DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.47

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 5691965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,044,973 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,942. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.