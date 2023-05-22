Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRETF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

