Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
