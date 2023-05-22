Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.