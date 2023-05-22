Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of DT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

