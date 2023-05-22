Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Further Reading

