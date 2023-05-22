Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,301 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $142.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.