Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,404 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,404 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

CRC stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

