Eddie Johnson Buys 19,968 Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) insider Eddie Johnson purchased 19,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £50,119.68 ($62,783.01).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 139,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,489. The firm has a market cap of £520.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,696.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318.50 ($3.99).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMS shares. Liberum Capital cut Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.71) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

