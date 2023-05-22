Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.00

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 5978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Edenred Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

