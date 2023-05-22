Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007833 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,416,177 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

