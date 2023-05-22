Empower (MPWR) Price Hits $0.0242

Empower (MPWR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Empower token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market cap of $409,032.80 and approximately $34,159.66 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0248933 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,850.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

