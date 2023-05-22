Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 31,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $292,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 23.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

