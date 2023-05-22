Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $5.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.49 million, a PE ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.