Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK remained flat at $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 323,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,764. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.