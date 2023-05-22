Enigma Market Cap Hits $178,779.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $178,779.00 and $123,754.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

