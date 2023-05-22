Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lowered by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,530. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

