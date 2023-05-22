Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Acquired by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.03% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,044.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,044.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,348 shares of company stock worth $127,660. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,719. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

