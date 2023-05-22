Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 13,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 7,979 call options.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,330,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,490. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

