Ergo Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005325 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.65 million and approximately $522,099.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00339243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00562473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00068488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00425624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,528,459 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

