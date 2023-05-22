Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

