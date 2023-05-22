Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.21 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $83.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.37 or 0.00067826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,075.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00338362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00561895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00431404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,074,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.