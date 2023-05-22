Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.26 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

