Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

FN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 32,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

