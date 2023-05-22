FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $395.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,565. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.73. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

