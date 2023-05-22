Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

