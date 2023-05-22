Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $2,753,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. 1,071,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

