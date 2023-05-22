Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $2,753,250.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. 1,071,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

