Financial Survey: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Found Gold and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.79%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -11.55 DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

