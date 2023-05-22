First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,955 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises 3.2% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of First Business Financial Services worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.