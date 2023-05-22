First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 119,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

