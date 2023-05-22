First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,225. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $232,050 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

