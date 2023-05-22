First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.