First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLFGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.