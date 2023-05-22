First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 633,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 521,935 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.71.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,162,000. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 1,072,781 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 823,384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

