First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.45% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $72,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

