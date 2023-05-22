Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. 574,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,389. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,014 shares of company stock worth $2,546,730. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.