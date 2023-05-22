Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 814,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

