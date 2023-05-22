Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

FLO traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $25.61. 814,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 100,913 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,516,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after buying an additional 679,501 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.