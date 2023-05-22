Folketrygdfondet Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Genmab A/S comprises about 0.1% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

GMAB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 170,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

