Folketrygdfondet Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Folketrygdfondet lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,556,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396,415 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 79.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,742,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.51. 1,244,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

