Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Trading

Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,376,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

