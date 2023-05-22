Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,847 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,050,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

